Study reveals that 80% of Costa Rican women do not like debts

QCOSTARICA – Kantar IBOPE Media undertook the task of carrying out the study “Dimensionando las actitudes de las mujeres costarricenses” (Sizing the attitudes of Costa Rican women) among women between the ages of 13 and 75 and thus share data on personal care, finances and information in which they are involved on a daily basis.

Bernal Díaz, Regional Manager of Kantar IBOPE Media for Costa Rica and Guatemala, explained the results of these data show the reality that women have decided to face, where issues such as economic independence, the gender gap and intellectual development become tools so that day by day, they can enter better and greater way in different spaces.

“Women show that they are more careful and this is reflected in the results of personal care, where despite the fact that they do not have ailments, they consider it more appropriate to continue with periodic check-ups and thus anticipate situations,” Díaz considered.

Women and personal care

According to the study, 54% of women have regular health exams, even if they feel fine. Baby Boomers (59%) and Gen X (56%) generations show high percentages of interest when it comes to medical exams.

61% affirmed that they always eat and drink very well or in a very healthy way. More than half of Generation X (62%) have adopted a healthy lifestyle. On the subject of working out, 32% work very hard to stay in shape; Generation X (33%) prioritizes taking care of their physique over other aspects.

Finances

Breaking with the paradigm of the financial gap that they have faced for a long time, they have resulted in women having the support of being better managers. 83% said that today they spend money more carefully than they used to, including Gen X (88%) who save the most.

For their part, 87% considered that they would like to start their own business at some point, with Millennials (89%) as the most interested in it.

As part of a further analysis of their purchases, it was found that 77% of women are more cautious and plan more for the purchase of expensive items, while Gen Z (72%) plan those purchases the least.

80% stressed that they do not like debts; Therefore, as far as possible, they seek to avoid purchases or investments on credit. The Baby boomers generation (92%) are the ones who like it the least.

Always up to date

The survey revealed that 87% of women try to keep up with developments in technology. Women belonging to the Millennial generation (89%) predominate in interest with respect to technology.

Finally, 82% of women said that whenever they can, consume national products and articles. Baby Bboomers (82%) is in constant search of these products.

Source: Revista Summa

