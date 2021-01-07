Swapping a Junk Car For an Environmentally Friendly One

One of the worst feelings I get when driving is when I see an old coal plant in front of me. It’s usually an older and bigger car that keeps my mind wondering why mankind can let it be possible in this day and age. I think so negatively because I will see this car belch a miasma of black tar into the air and putter on as if nothing happened.

I am an empathetic person so I will always try to put myself in their shoes to see why they’re driving a car that creates so much visual pollution. If I had an old car like that or a junk car I would cancel out all the bad I have already done and get an eco-friendly car as soon as possible. But how should I go about doing that?

Getting Rid of a Car

Well, the first thing one would need to do to make this eco transition, is to get rid of that old junk car. There are a few ways to go about this. One way is to take it apart and sell off functional pieces to make money. A quick way would be to just take it to an automotive salvage yard. An easy way is to just sell your damaged or totaled car online.

Taking apart your car can take a lot of work but could end up making you a ton of money. Usually, parts sold independently will sell more than the vehicle itself but there are some problems to contend with. How will you take apart the car for example? Do you have all the tools you need?

It is important to note too that you will need a place to store the parts until you find a buyer online. You do not want to have a bunch of car parts hanging around your living room.

Taking your car to a scrapyard is maybe the fastest way to get rid of it but you will not make much off of it. If you do it this way make sure you empty out any private information you might have left inside your car. It would be pretty terrible to leave a book with all your contact and confidential information on it under your seat or elsewhere so be thorough in clearing out.

Another way I did not mention earlier is donating your car. There should always be a charity you can find online that will take junk cars from you. While not profitable, you can use the karma from this to align a special deal for your next car.

Getting An Eco Car

After getting rid of the junk, you got to find out what car you’re going to get. If you are like me, your mouth will water when browsing through the newest models and looking through company websites. While doing this though keep in mind what you might want for your environment savior.

Obviously, the first decision you are going to make is how this new car is going to be powered. If you’re going environmentally friendly hybrids with low mpg and electric cars are going to be your 2 choices. Electric cars are going to be better for the environment since hybrids still use fuel. Electric cars used to be seen as a little lame in the past no companies like Tesla have made them cool and stylish.

There are a few notable features to look out for on an environmentally conscious vehicle. These features on a car will help the environment no matter if you want to drive an electric car, a hybrid car, or even a regular gas guzzler.

Air filtrations systems inside the cabin can purify pollutants and other contaminants before they can reach the outside air. Lighter cars will take less energy to move than large heavy ones. LED lights are much more efficient than standard ones and will make it easier to see at night too because they are brighter.

If you do your research, you will settle on a car and have a plan for what you are going to buy. Having a junk car doesn’t mean you have to chain yourself to bad emissions for life. If you’ve seen a couple of nature documentaries, then you know why you need to do your part to help save the environment.

