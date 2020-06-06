SYKES detects first case of COVID-19 in its San Pedro, Costa Rica building

SYKES Costa Rica reported this Friday that it detected the first case of COVID-19 in one of its workers, working in the building located in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

The company ensures that it has strictly followed the protocols and guidelines established by the Ministry of Health for the care of these cases.

“The health of our workers is a priority and since before the appearance of the first positive case in the country, our company was already executing actions to take extreme health measures and implement teleworking,” SYKES said in a press release.

In addition, the statement added that the San Pedro building has been regularly inspected by officials of the Ministry of Health, the last was on Friday, May 29.

SYKES has been in Costa Rica for more than 20 years and employs more than 5,000 people.

