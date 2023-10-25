Friday 27 October 2023
Tamarindo Halloween Fest is committed to boosting the economy and tourism in Guanacaste

Local businesses will take advantage of the low rates to promote the event as a prelude to the end-of-year season

QCOSTARICA — With the aim of promoting the community as a tourist destination and at the same time boosting the economy of the area, the second edition of the Tamarindo Halloween Fest will be held.

Under the motto “Where Costa Rica Trick or Treats”, the festival will take place from October 27 to 31 and will feature activities for the public’s enjoyment, as well as hotel rates promotions.

Local businessmen will take advantage of the low rates to promote the event as a prelude to the end-of-year season, together with the Tamarindo Comprehensive Development Association (ADIT).

During the event, attendees will be able to enjoy (free admission) a variety of shows and affordable prices at different hotel chains.

Starting Friday there will be different activities in different parts of Tamarindo; On Saturday there will be a dog costume contest and the “casa de los sustos” (haunted house) will open its doors, in Dengue Alley; In addition, in The Alley, DJ Jeremyz will perform, as part of the Halloween events.

On Sunday, at 2:00 p.m., a horror storyteller will be in the community library; Finally, on the 31st there will be a parade with masquerades and, at the Oneida Skate Park, the ADIT will have another haunted mansion, totally free, closing with a costume contest for children.

On October 28 and 29, there is a surf competition, organized by Surfing Republica and Witch’s Rock Surf Camp.

“We call on the entire community, neighboring towns and the people of the Greater Metropolitan Area (of San Jose), to participate in the Tamarindo Halloween Fest, this end of the month,” said Ricardo Poyatos, ADIT Fundraiser.

 

 

