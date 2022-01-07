Temblor with an epicenter on the Nicaraguan coast is perceived in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – A strong earthquake, a 6.2 magnitude, with an epicenter on the Nicaraguan coast was felt by the residents of different parts of Costa Rica Thursday morning, a 10:25 am. The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori) indicated that the telluric event had a depth of 28 kilometers.

Ovsicori located the epicenter of the earthquake 102 kilometers southwest of León, Nicaragua, and explained that its origin was by subduction. For its part, the National Seismological Network (RSN) set the epicenter 122 kilometers southwest of that same town in the neighboring country and specified that the magnitude was 6.1 degrees and the depth was nine kilometers.

Like the Ovsicori, the RSN indicated that the origin was the subduction of the Coco plate, that is, surface processes. Likewise, specialists from the RSN indicated that the movement was felt in Guanacaste, San Carlos and in some towns in the Central Valley.

No people or buildings were affected by this movement. In addition, authorities recalled that although this tremor was perceived in the Nicaraguan maritime area, Costa Rica is a highly seismic country where events are normal.

A report from the RSN revealed days ago that in July 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7, originating in the Pacific of Panama, was the strongest that was perceived in Costa Rican territory in the past year.

The RSN also indicated that the population reported a total of 209 tremors as perceived in 2021. Most occurred during July (33).

