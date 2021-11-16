Tuesday 16 November 2021
Temperatures dip below 5 degrees Celsius in four peaks of Costa Rica

Dry season begins to consolidate in the Central Valley and Guanacaste

NationalNewsWeather
By Rico
In the chirripó the temperature reached 2.8 degrees Celsius this November 15. The IMN expects that in the coming weeks the thermometer will remain very close to 0 degrees in the upper parts, as the dry season settles in most of the country. Photo: (Alonso Tenorio)
QCOSTARICA – This Monday four peaks of Costa Rica had temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) and for the remainder of the year it will be usual for the thermometer to drop to levels close to 0° C.

At the Chirripó the temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning, November 15. The IMN expects that in the coming weeks the thermometer will remain very close to 0 degrees in the higher altitudes, as the dry season settles in most of the country.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the point where the minimum temperature was registered was the Cerro Chirripó, with 2.8° C. It is the highest peak in the country at 3,820 meters above sea level.

The others, Cerro de La Muerte recorded a temperature of 3.4° C, shortly before 5 am Monday, and the Irazú volcano, which is in Cartago at 3,432 meters above sea level, the thermometer read 4.8° C, almost equal to the 4.9° C of the Turrialba volcano.

Apart from these peaks, the rest of the country was cool but not so cold, for example in Patio de Agua de Coronado the minimums reached 11.5° C and in Ochomogo de Cartago 12.6° C.

The province of  San José had a temperature ​​of 16.3° C in Zapote and 16.9° C in Aranjuez, while the Juan Santamaría airport station in Alajuela scored 18.7° C.

According to Juan Diego Naranjo, from the IMN, we are not expected to be affected by the cold push No. 3, which is located in the north of Central America, although there will be windy days.

“The trade winds will remain accelerated, experiencing moderate speeds and occasionally strong gusts, particularly in the north and center of the national territory. They will be the usual conditions of the dry season that this week is established in the Central Valley and that has already settled in Guanacaste, so that the possibility of rain is only for the southern part of the country, but it will not be intense rains,” he said.

So far two cold fronts have affected us with strong gusts, drizzles and cool temperatures; 11 more cold fronts are expected to arrive in Central America during the season, which lasts until February or early March 2022.

In the Central Valley, only drizzles are expected in the mountain ranges and their surroundings in a very isolated way in the coming days. There will also be some focused on the west (Turrubares, Puriscal, Santa Bárbara de Heredia). For the Caribbean region, heavy rains are not expected either, but the meteorologist affirmed that this region presents one of the strongest rainy peaks every end and beginning of the year, so that as the weeks progress, the possibility of rainfall in Limón will increase, especially in the early hours of the morning and at night.

In relation to the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30, it does not present any threat at the moment. This year there have been 21 cyclones, of which none have had a direct or indirect effect on our country. The possibility of more cyclones this year is remote.

For the latest weather forecast in Costa Rica, visit the IMN website.

