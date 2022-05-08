The decisions Rodrigo Chaves made on his first day of work

QCOSTARICA – In his first government council (cabinet meeting) following his swearing-in as 49th president of Costa Rica, these were the decisions made by President Rodrigo Chaves:

Declaration of a national emergency due to the hacking of various Ministry of Finance sites.

Elimination of the use of the mask and mandatory vaccination, except for health personnel.

State employees will not be sanctioned if they do not want to be vaccinated.

The homologation of agrochemical molecules.

ICE must immediately implement international financial standards.

ICE and the Ministry of Science and Technology were ordered that, no later than six months, the frequencies to develop 5G be in the hands of the State or be available for the country to have this technology

A real work plan was called for to free women from all kinds of harassment and discrimination

Before May 16 there must be a plan to re-engineer the MOPT

A series of public policy actions to allow rice producers to receive better prices.

The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, was instructed to prepare a roadmap to homologate or recognize the sanitary registration of medicines granted by authorities, with the aim of lowering prices.

These decrees are part of the first objectives of the Chaves Administration, in order to strengthen the country in matters of social relevance.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

