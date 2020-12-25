Friday, 25 December 2020
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

The more things change the more they stay the same

by Rico
43

Rico’s Covi-19 Digest – The more things change the more they stay the same.

Christmas 2018. Image from Facebook post by Wayne Harrison

The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It spread worldwide during 1918-1919.

An estimated 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population at the time became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide.

Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20-40 year age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.

The Deadliest Flu: The Complete Story of the Discovery and Reconstruction of the 1918 Pandemic Virus

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

