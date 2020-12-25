Rico’s Covi-19 Digest – The more things change the more they stay the same.

The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It spread worldwide during 1918-1919.

An estimated 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population at the time became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide.

Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years old, and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20-40 year age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.

The Deadliest Flu: The Complete Story of the Discovery and Reconstruction of the 1918 Pandemic Virus