Friday 28 January 2022
The most important space observatory in the region will be built in Panama

The project contemplates risk management in Central America and the Caribbean, exchange of meteorological information and training for professionals.

Central AmericaPanama
By Q24N
The most important space observatory in the region will be built in Panama

Q24N – The European Union will grant economic resources in the order of US$12 million for the construction in Panama of the most important space observation station in the region, confirmed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Erika Mouynes, through her social networks, in the framework of an official visit to Brussels.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes confirmed the creation of the space observation station and the funds that the EU will grant in the framework of an official visit to Brussels. Taken from social networks

“As a result of our official visit to Brussels in 2021, this week during a meeting with @felicezaccheo, @PanamaUe confirmed that they will grant us 12 million for the creation in (Panama) of the most important space observation station in the region,”, wrote the Panamanian foreign minister on her Twitter account.

According to Mouynes, the project contemplates risk management in Central America and the Caribbean, exchange of privileged meteorological information and training for our professionals.

Source: La Estrella

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

