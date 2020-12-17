Thursday, 17 December 2020
The new trains are in Costa Rica (photos)

by Rico
28

QCOSTARICA – We’ve seen the electric buses roll off the cargo ship they came in on, but what about the trains?

It was around 4 pm Wednesday when the unloading of the new Incofer trains began in Puerto Caldera, Puntarenas. Photo Alonso Tenorio

Here’s a glimpse of the operation to unload the trains, the first set, that will soon be rolling on the tracks of the Greater Metropolitan Area of San Jose (GAM).

It took up eight hours to unload the eight mobile diesel units shipped crossed the Pacific from China, on a journey that took 37 days, more than 14,200 kilometers from the Chinese port of Qingdao.

Photo Alonso Tenorio

The other set has already been loaded and sailing towards our country.

Photo Alonso Tenorio

Elizabeth Briceño, executive president of the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer), explained that the new units will go into operation in April 2021, after testing and training machinists.

Photo Alonso Tenorio

“We expect an improvement in the service. These trains that have been manufactured especially for Costa Rica have a series of additional features that allow us to improve their quality.

“For example, they have space for a wheelchair, they have visual and sound information to warn the user of the next stop. But also, as they are trains designed for our climate and our tracks, this will have a favorable impact on the quality of the trip,” said Briceño.

Photo Alonso Tenorio

