The night the country stands still for 90 minutes

QCOSTARICA – At 7:05 pm tonight, Wednesday, March 30, Costa Rica will stand still as the national men’s soccer team, La Selección – “Sele” – will play against the United States, at the National Stadium in La Sabana.

This is an important game, the final game of the CONCACAF qualifying, that will determine if the Tico will get a direct flight to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar or have to make a stop, play New Zealand (that today won 5-0 against the Soloman Islands) in playoff play.

But tonight is not just about winning, it is about winning big.

While the Ticos have their playoff berth assured, to secure a direct ticket, they have to beat the United States by six goals or win by more than four goals, and Mexico losing against El Salvador.

A tall order. But not impossible since the United States does not know what it is to beat La Sele in Costa Rica. Their history in World Cup qualifying is not to know what a win is in Costa Rican territory.

The Ticos have faced Uncle Sam 10 times and have won nine of those matches, with one draw. And scored 24 goals, against only seven by the US.

All eyes will be glued to the playing field, at the stadium, or on television at home or watering hole, for the 90 minutes of play.

Until the last minute, which will be approximately 8:45 pm.

