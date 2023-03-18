The price of meat, eggs and tomato will be cheaper this weekend

RICO’s Q – The farmer’s fair across the country is a great way to save on your fruit and vegetable buying. Every weekend, the “feria del agricultor” is a staple in every community, from small towns to the big cities like San Jose, Alajuela and Heredia.

The ‘feria’ is a retail market for the exclusive use of small and medium-sized producers, individually or organized, from the agricultural, fishing, poultry, and small industry and craft production sectors, where they sell their products directly to the consumer.

“Suggested” or “reference” prices are posted by Consejo Nacional de Produccion (CNP), typically lower than the price of fruit and vegetables in supermarkets.

For example, this weekend, meat, eggs and even tomatoes will be cheaper.

Last week, the CNP reported a 73% increase in the price of a kilo of tomato, placing it at ¢1,317. For this week the price decreased by 18%, so you will find it at ¢1,072 per kilo.

In the case of eggs, last week the price was at ¢2,319 per kilo, while for this week they are at ¢2,119.

The CNP report also shows decreases of up to 8% in beef, chicken and pork.

You can find the posted “suggested” or “reference” prices on the CNP Facebook page here.

But ferias are more than just fruits, vegetables, meat and eggs, many also included prepared foods such as coffee, arepas, chorreadas, and much more, including fresh baked pizzas like my stand in Santa Ana.

This week and to the 26th of the month, in Santa Ana, there is also the famous “feria de la cebolla”.

Come by for a visit.

