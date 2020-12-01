QCOSTARICA – Drivers will not have to learn new rules for the sanitary vehicle restrictions for December, the government confirmed today, as the measures will remain to same to that of November.

For the month of December, like as was in November, the vehicle restrictions from Mondays to Fridays will be total, save to the exemptions (see below), from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm and during the day (from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm) drivers cannot circulate only one day a week based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2

Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4

Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6

Thursdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8

Fridays, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0

- Advertisement -

On weekends, Saturdas and Sundays, the total restrictions applies from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am; all vehicles will be able to circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The measures apply countrywide and no exemptions for holidays like Christmas Day, which falls on Friday this 2020.

The exceptions to the sanitary vehicle restriction measures

Among the exempted from the vehicle restriction established are:

- Advertisement -

a) Vehicles for transporting merchandise or cargo. In the case of light load vehicles (CL), the nature of their activity must be demonstrated by means of the corresponding certificate or letter.

b) Public transport vehicles for the paid transport of people in any of its modalities (bus, minibus, minibus, taxi, special stable taxi service), the special service for workers, tourism and students, which have a plublic service plate, as well as a cargo taxi authorized by the Public Transport Council that has the respective permit up to date. All of the above will be subject to the special provisions established by the Public Transport Council for the attention of the health situation due to COVID-19 on the occasion of this Executive Decree.

c) The person from the public or private sector, with a working day comprised or that coincides with the respective restriction day during working hours, duly accredited. In the case of entering or leaving the working day, the mobilization may be done in a private vehicle, private motorcycle or in any of the modalities set forth in subsection b) of this article, any of them duly demonstrated.

d) Vehicles that provide fuel supply, garbage collection, towing or platform services.

e) Official vehicles, emergency care, of the different police forces for the exercise of their respective tasks, support or maintenance of operations or assistance of public services, the latter duly identified.

f) Vehicles of the funeral home service for the exclusive provision of said activity, vehicles for the provision of services at home or provision of private security service or transport of securities, the latter includes support or technical assistance; all duly demonstrated.

- Advertisement -

g) The private vehicles of the personnel of the emergency services, the Red Cross, the Costa Rican Fire Department, the 9-1-1 Emergency System of Costa Rica, the CNE, the CCSS, the Ministry of Health, international organizations, and those institutions who participate in the attention of the national state of emergency around COVID-19 or for the attention of an emergency specific to their work, who must wear their respective uniform or their institutional identification card.

h) The hierarchical persons of the Supreme Powers, for the exercise of their respective duties, duly identified.

i) Vehicles belonging to international missions, diplomatic corps and consular corps, for the exercise of their respective duties, duly accredited.

j) The private vehicle that, due to an emergency related to life or health, requires transfer to a health establishment or pharmacist. As well as on the occasion of a scheduled medical appointment or to attend to donate blood to the National Blood Bank or the respective hospital, in both cases with the proper proof of the scheduled appointment.

k) Vehicles of people with religious tasks and their collaborators strictly necessary for the virtual transmission of religious activities or for the care of a religious act due to the death of a person, duly demonstrated.

l) Vehicles driven or transported by people with disabilities, when such vehicles are duly authorized or the disability of the transferred person is accredited through the disability certification issued by CONAPDIS, the “disability” certification issued by the CCSS or the certification of “permanent total disability” issued by the INS.

m) Vehicles of people who must travel strictly to provide medical support or care for people in a terminal state, with serious illness or assistance to people with disabilities or older adults.

n) Vehicles of people who require to travel strictly on the occasion of a reservation to hotels, cabins, accommodation establishments authorized by the Ministry of Health or in the case of non-traditional accommodation and intermediation through digital platforms, be it for the entry or exit, duly demonstrated with the corresponding reservation voucher.

o) The rental vehicles – “rent a car” -, with the proper proof, as well as the vehicles that provide assistance on the occasion of said service.

p) The vehicles of people who strictly require to go to the Juan Santamaría International Airport to leave the country or to pick up a person who enters the national territory under the flight.

The exemption are translated in Spanish from the MOPT website.