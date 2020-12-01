Tuesday, 1 December 2020
NationalRedaqted

The sanitary vehicle restrictions for December

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Drivers will not have to learn new rules for the sanitary vehicle restrictions for December, the government confirmed today, as the measures will remain to same to that of November.

For the month of December, like as was in November, the vehicle restrictions from Mondays to Fridays will be total, save to the exemptions (see below), from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm and during the day (from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm) drivers cannot circulate only one day a week based on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

  • Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2
  • Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4
  • Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6
  • Thursdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8
  • Fridays, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0
- Advertisement -

On weekends, Saturdas and Sundays, the total restrictions applies from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am; all vehicles will be able to circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The measures apply countrywide and no exemptions for holidays like Christmas Day, which falls on Friday this 2020.

The exceptions to the sanitary vehicle restriction measures

Among the exempted from the vehicle restriction established are:

- Advertisement -

a) Vehicles for transporting merchandise or cargo. In the case of light load vehicles (CL), the nature of their activity must be demonstrated by means of the corresponding certificate or letter.

b) Public transport vehicles for the paid transport of people in any of its modalities (bus, minibus, minibus, taxi, special stable taxi service), the special service for workers, tourism and students, which have a plublic service plate, as well as a cargo taxi authorized by the Public Transport Council that has the respective permit up to date. All of the above will be subject to the special provisions established by the Public Transport Council for the attention of the health situation due to COVID-19 on the occasion of this Executive Decree.

c) The person from the public or private sector, with a working day comprised or that coincides with the respective restriction day during working hours, duly accredited. In the case of entering or leaving the working day, the mobilization may be done in a private vehicle, private motorcycle or in any of the modalities set forth in subsection b) of this article, any of them duly demonstrated.

d) Vehicles that provide fuel supply, garbage collection, towing or platform services.

e) Official vehicles, emergency care, of the different police forces for the exercise of their respective tasks, support or maintenance of operations or assistance of public services, the latter duly identified.

f) Vehicles of the funeral home service for the exclusive provision of said activity, vehicles for the provision of services at home or provision of private security service or transport of securities, the latter includes support or technical assistance; all duly demonstrated.

- Advertisement -

g) The private vehicles of the personnel of the emergency services, the Red Cross, the Costa Rican Fire Department, the 9-1-1 Emergency System of Costa Rica, the CNE, the CCSS, the Ministry of Health, international organizations, and those institutions who participate in the attention of the national state of emergency around COVID-19 or for the attention of an emergency specific to their work, who must wear their respective uniform or their institutional identification card.

h) The hierarchical persons of the Supreme Powers, for the exercise of their respective duties, duly identified.

i) Vehicles belonging to international missions, diplomatic corps and consular corps, for the exercise of their respective duties, duly accredited.

j) The private vehicle that, due to an emergency related to life or health, requires transfer to a health establishment or pharmacist. As well as on the occasion of a scheduled medical appointment or to attend to donate blood to the National Blood Bank or the respective hospital, in both cases with the proper proof of the scheduled appointment.

k) Vehicles of people with religious tasks and their collaborators strictly necessary for the virtual transmission of religious activities or for the care of a religious act due to the death of a person, duly demonstrated.

l) Vehicles driven or transported by people with disabilities, when such vehicles are duly authorized or the disability of the transferred person is accredited through the disability certification issued by CONAPDIS, the “disability” certification issued by the CCSS or the certification of “permanent total disability” issued by the INS.

m) Vehicles of people who must travel strictly to provide medical support or care for people in a terminal state, with serious illness or assistance to people with disabilities or older adults.

n) Vehicles of people who require to travel strictly on the occasion of a reservation to hotels, cabins, accommodation establishments authorized by the Ministry of Health or in the case of non-traditional accommodation and intermediation through digital platforms, be it for the entry or exit, duly demonstrated with the corresponding reservation voucher.

o) The rental vehicles – “rent a car” -, with the proper proof, as well as the vehicles that provide assistance on the occasion of said service.

p) The vehicles of people who strictly require to go to the Juan Santamaría International Airport to leave the country or to pick up a person who enters the national territory under the flight.

The exemption are translated in Spanish from the MOPT website.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHappy “No Army” Day!
Next articleGrupo Lala to close operations in Costa Rica to focus on markets in Nicaragua and Guatemala
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Traffic congestion reaches highest levels during pandemic

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Black Friday" was combined with the "long" weekend brought...
Read more

Government: Vehicle restriction reduces mobility, parties and crashes that saturate ICU

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicular restriction has been "effective" and must...
Read more

MOST READ

San Jose

Screaming for a Living: More than 5,000 try to earn a living in the streets of San Jose

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 5,000 people try to earn a living informally in the streets of San José by selling all kinds of products....
Read more
Cuba

Western Union closes in Cuba due to U.S. sanctions

Q24N -
(Q24N) The financial services company Western Union closed its operation in Cuba, this Monday, November 23, forced by pressure from the Donald Trump administration,...
Latin America

Cuba: Barter for intimacy the most natural thing in the world

Q Costa Rica -
HAVANA TIMES – Cuba’s employment situation is difficult. Some retain their jobs, others have had to retire or remain at home, receiving 60% of...
National

Criminals Use Dating Website to Extort People

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Criminals discovered a new way to obtain money on the Internet. Through a website of sexual encounters, they establish contact with potential...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases for Wednesday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 1,330 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, raising the accumulated of...
News

Son planned the murder of his mother to collect ¢1 million life insurance

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 20-year-old man was arrested this Wednesday on suspicion of planning the murder of his mother to collect a life insurance policy...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.