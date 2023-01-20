The Ultimate Destination Wedding in Costa Rica

Each year the wedding service industry accounts for more than $60 billion in the United States alone. There are many benefits to a destination wedding that make it worth considering as an unforgettable option.

Although the top location in the world for a destination wedding is Paris, France, because it’s historically been the city of romance, this does not rule out many other magnificent locations that may serve as a perfect wedding venue.

Among one of the top locations you might consider for your destination wedding is Costa Rica.

Cost

Unless you plan an all-DIY wedding, a destination wedding can be an all-encompassing experience that may cost less than a wedding would typically run back home in the US. The average cost of a wedding in the United States totals about $27,000.

In Costa Rica, the price tag can be reduced by up to $10,000. What does this typically include for a wedding?

By budgeting between $200-$400 per guest, you will be able to arrange an all-inclusive event, with limited to no stress for you. This will cover the food, venue, bar, decor, and music.

It’s worthwhile to note that, in addition to the cost of the venue, you will also have to obtain the appropriate paperwork to make your marriage legal in the US. This will typically cost between $1,500 and $2,000.

This estimated price does not include the cost of transportation to the wedding or the hotel fees while you stay there. Those costs are typically expected to be covered by your guests and are separate from your wedding.

Given all that, a destination wedding gives you, your family, and your friends an excuse to travel to a gorgeous location for not just a memorable occasion, but an amazing vacation.

Why Costa Rica?

Costa Rica is surrounded by great natural beauty, and offers a variety of backdrops to choose from. Between the beautiful beaches, the jungles, and even the general countryside and mountains, Costa Rica has it all.

There are also sumptuous grand hotels, or quaint boutique inns and lodges that enable you to select from a variety of aesthetics.

In addition to the opportunity to choose the most ideal backdrop, the weather is perfect year-round. The drier months of Costa Rica tend to be during the winter in the US, so that allows you to enjoy a temperate outdoor wedding any time of year.

An additional factor to weigh when you look at Costa Rica for your wedding is the amount of travel time. Costa Rica is typically a shorter flight compared to almost any destination in Europe or Asia.

This makes it very practical, yet still an exotic and beguiling setting for yourself, your intended, and the guests. Another practical reason to choose Costa Rica for your destination wedding is the fact that English is spoken widely throughout the country.

Benefits

In addition to the many foregoing benefits that Costa Rica has to offer, there are a variety of other benefits that a destination wedding alone provides. By choosing to have a destination wedding, you are saving money on your honeymoon as well.

Since you’ll already be in the bewitching location, you get to start the honeymoon right away, without the hassle of additional travel, which would have cut into the overall time you would have to enjoy yourself. This is especially advantageous if you have work obligations.

Other benefits of a destination wedding include being able to celebrate longer with guests than just one day, because many of your friends and family will take advantage of the time away to vacation and relax.

Conclusion

Whatever you decide, a destination wedding is nearly always an unforgettable experience that will give you memories for years to come. When you choose to purchase an all-inclusive wedding package in Costa Rica, you’ll eliminate much of the stress that seems inherent in planning a wedding: All that’s left for you to do is choose the perfect ring and propose!

