Saturday 6 March 2021
type here...
Front PageRedaqted

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

The country's main air terminal went from a total passenger traffic of 551,664 in January 2020 to just 4,766 four months later

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Jose airport (SJO), went from being “bustling” to becoming a practically deserted place. It went from being crowded with passengers to being filled with pain.

From bustling …

In January 2020, a total of 551,664 passengers (inbound and outbound) passed through the terminal, to 476,720 in February and 330,776 in March. By April, the passenger count at Costa Rica’s main airport had dropped to 4,766 people.

- Advertisement -

… to desolation

On March 18, 2020, Costa Rica closed its air, sea and land borders. Air traffic at the terminal was reduced to repatriation flights, Costa Ricans return from abroad and tourists headed home.

It would not be until August when limited air traffic was reactivated, and not until November 1 when the country’s airports were opened to all.

The decrease in traffic is also chaotic when comparing months of last year with those of 2019.

- Advertisement -

The dramatic drop in the traffic of people through the air terminal, in the face of border closure measures due to the pandemic, put in check the administrator of the Juan Santamaría airport and all those who depend on the activities in the terminal, such as commerce, taxi drivers and luggage transfer service, among the many others.

What led to such a crisis? In a chaotic situation that representatives of the airport sectors describe with a broken voice, “It was a feeling of helplessness” because practically nothing could be done about it.

Aeris, the administrator of the airport, had to comply with the contract and, therefore, keep the terminal open: This led to losses of more than US$1.6 million dollars per month, which forced them to go to the reserves that were destined to finance works in the terminal.

The families of the transporters or taxi drivers resorted to selling meals house to house and operate their orange vehicles (airport taxis) side by side with red (regular) taxis.

In the Mixed Institute of Social Aid (IMAS), a campaign was launched to assist the employees of the duty-free shops, since, before the closure of these shops, the termination of contracts and other labor figures were resorted to.

The gradual resumption of flights as of August 1, 2020, also meant a very slow recovery for those who depend on the Juan Santamaría.

- Advertisement -

The recovery in January has been hindered by the measures of the United States, Canada, and some European countries, with demanding requirements to enter their territories

Today, a year after the detection of the first case of the new coronavirus in Costa Rica, transporters and others continued divided into groups, working every other day.

2020, was going to be a very good year at the air terminal… a record-breaking year based on passenger traffic in the first two months.

Then it all fell apart.

A year later and the pandemic has not ended and the measures of the United States, Canada and some European countries, with demanding requirements to enter their territories, the recovery of the first weeks of 2021 was brought down again.

The air traffic figures for February 2021 is proof.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica pays tribute to the deceased and survivors of the pandemic
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica pays tribute to the deceased and survivors of the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Friday night, Costa Rica paid tribute to the memory...
Read more

In the first year of the pandemic, Costa Rica has the fifth lowest mortality from covid-19 in Latin America

QCOSTARICA -  How has Costa Rica done during its first year...
Read more

MOST READ

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

Heredia

ESPH charges the family for electricity for January and February even though fire destroyed their home in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite losing their home entirely in December, a Heredia received electricity bills from the Heredia Public Service Company (ESPH) for January and...
The Americas

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline his vision of Washington's Latin America policy at the next Summit of the...
Today Costa Rica

50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos...
Coronavirus

Japan creates Ministry of Loneliness

Q Costa Rica -
Japan is beefing up measures against loneliness, taking a first major step toward comprehensively tackling a pervasive problem in the nation that has again...
Pura Vida

The Quijongo!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The quijongo is now in very good health thanks to the care of the people of Guanacaste, who are dedicated to protecting...
National

It’s been 7 years, but it’s done: Costa Rica and Panama complete Sixaola border bridge

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After almost three years of starting the work and four before that to the get contract awarded, authorities of the governments of...
Entertainment

Discovery Channel began filming the second season of “Reversed” in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
The filming of the second season of the reality show “ReverseD” on the Discovery Channel officially began last Sunday, February 21, in Atenas, in...
News

The race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Twenty eight Costa Rican's are lining up who want the position that Carlos Alvarado when he leaves office on May 8, 2022,...
Dollar Exchange

Greater demand for dollars in OPCs worries the Central Bank

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Complementary Pension Operators - Operadoras de Pensiones Complementarias (OPC) -  have become, in recent years, increasingly dollar-thirsty participants in the Costa Rican...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.