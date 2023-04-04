“There are stations that do not have gasoline” this weekend

QCOSTARICA – The Cámara de Empresarios del Combustible – Chamber of Fuel Entrepreneurs – confirmed that this weekend there was an excess demand for gasoline and diesel.

The businessmen confirmed that there are service stations that do not have products available.

The Chamber took the opportunity to claim that the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) – Costa Rican oil refinery that refines nothing – did not extend loading hours in recent days to meet the demand for fuels, as average fuels sales tripled this weekend.

The increased demand was in part due to Semana Santa vacationers heading for the beaches and resorts, combined with a drop in fuel prices of ¢13 colones for a liter of super gasoline, ¢65 for regular and ¢67 for diesel fuel.

