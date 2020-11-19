Third time was the charm: Ivonne Cerdas is the new Miss Costa Rica

QMAGAZINE – As it was rumored, the Miss Costa Rica 2020 crown had the name of Ivonne Cerdas Cascante written all over it.

The 27-year-old Josefina (from San Jose), a software engineer, will represent Costa in the next Miss Universe beauty pageant, whose venue has not yet been revealed, but it is rumored that it will be in the United States before March 2021.

Valeria Rees Loría was chosen by the jury as the first runner-up, while Jennifer Barrantes Flores was chosen as second runner-up.

Rumors decided the Miss Costa Rica crown?

Since the inscriptions for the beauty pageant began at the beginning of the year, it was rumored that Ivonne would be the big winner because it is the third time that she was going for the crown.

In addition, days ago it was announced that two of the finalists, Adriana Moya and Treicy Herrera, resigned from the contest for mental health, but it is said that it was because they already knew who the winner was.

Pandemic times

This year due to the pandemic, both the candidates and the presenters and members of the jury came out with a mask made especially for the occasion by designer Mauricio Jiménez.

Many people on social networks criticized the use of the masks, because they did not show the faces of the women, although it is understood that it was for prevention.

Another who had a great night was Paola Chacón, who not only ended her reign as Miss Costa Rica 2019 but also debuted as host alongside Wálter Campos and Marilin Gamboa.

The final of the contest was held in Teletica’s Marco Picado studio.

Teletica owns the “Miss” rights in Costa Rica.

