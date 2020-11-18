Blind singer will choose the new Miss Costa Rica

QFARANDULA – It is said that everything enters through the eyes and more if we are talking about a beauty contest, but for Haury Cerdas, a singer and who happens to be blind, beauty of the soul is worth more than the physical.

Today, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, it will be known who will be the new most beautiful woman in Costa Rica and Haury will be one of those in charge of choosing the winner.

The composer together with the former Miss Costa Rica, María Teresa Rodríguez, makeup artist and stylist Henry Bastos, and designer Edwin Ramírez will be deciding which of the ten finalists will go to the Miss Universe.

The singer, speaking with LaTeja.cr said that it has been a “very nice” experience of being on the jury of a beauty pageant, his first time, in fact.

“Well, it’s very nice because I consider that the beauty that matters most is the interior and I think that sight is often an obstacle that makes us become prejudiced or that we are literally very superficial.

“Obviously, physical beauty is very important in a beauty pageant, but the fact that the woman who will represent us in the Miss Universe is a beautiful woman in its entirety is very important. For me it has been a beautiful experience, it is like giving a point of view that many do not have in terms of beauty,” said Haury.

“It is not the same as a person who sighted that he can analyze the intellectual beauty and emotional beauty of the candidates for me to do it, since I do not have the distractor of sight,” said the singer.

Asked what goes through his mind when you hear them, how do you imagine them?, Haury answered: “They give me a physical description and then I imagine how they are. But my goal is not that part, my goal is to qualify the inner beauty, the intellectual, emotional beauty. See her values, if she is a confident woman when speaking, if she responds coherently and values her way of expressing herself”.

Prior to the grand final, Haury interviewed the candidates virtually (we are still in a pandemic). “I had some special questions for them and I was able to hear the different points of view, the different ways of expressing themselves,” said the singer.

Asked if he has a favorite to be crowned Miss Costa Rica, Haury said “for me they all have the opportunity to be crowned”.

The Miss Costa Rica event will be tonight, November 18, 2020, at 8:00 pm and can be seen on Teletica (local channel 7).

The finalists: