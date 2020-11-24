Tuesday, 24 November 2020
This week begins the transition to the dry season in the Central Valley and Guanacaste

The national weather service states that little by little the rainy days will disappear

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The transition to the dry season in the Central Valley and the Guanacaste (North Pacific) will begin this week, as these areas will gradually see less heavy rains, as well as a strengthening of the trade winds and their consequent sensation of lower temperatures.

In the coming days we can start to put out away the umbrella and galoshes as the transition to the dry season begins, but get the sweater ready for the traditional year-end cold push from the northern hemisphere

This was reported by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

But before that dry season, there is still one last blowout in play, tropical wave No. 55 that is expected for midweek.

“This last (tropical wave) will be immersed in a drier environment, have a smaller effect compared to other disturbances with similar characteristics,” says the report.

As the days go by, a reduction in moisture content in the country is expected, as well as an increase and predominance of the trade winds in the Caribbean Sea, due to the cold forces that began weeks ago in the northern hemisphere and that still have to reach Central America.

The influence of the cold push will generate moderate winds in the north and the center of our territory as of Wednesday with strong gusts in the North Pacific and Central Valley.

In this way, the minimum temperatures could fall, which days ago 13 degrees Celsius in high areas such as Jaboncillal de Goicoechea or Ochomogo de Cartago, as well as 4.7C (40F) in the Cerro de La Muerte or 5.5C (42F) with an elevation of 3,451 meters (11,322 feet) above sea level and in the Irazú volcano with an elevation of 3,432 meters (11,260 feet) above sea level, two of Costa Rica’s highest points.

The IMN will monitor these changes since the speed of the winds can affect the fall of trees and branches, as well as affecting air navigation and that of small boats.

The La Niña phenomenon is propitiating a general delay in the entry of the dry season this year, but it will be the residents of the southern area (Golfito, Corredores, Osa, Coto Brus and Buenos Aires) who will have the fewest slumber days, as it will be until January of next year when the rains stop in that region, which is precisely the first to receive the rains of each year.

In the Caribbean, where it is usual for a phase of heavy downpours to intensify in December, the opposite occurs, that is, due to the La Niña effect, there is a meteorological drought and this December will be less rainy than usual, according to the IMN.

Other systems whose entry is also delayed is that of the cold fronts, because although they are already developing in the north of the hemisphere, due to the influence of La Niña, they still have not managed to reach the Caribbean of the isthmus and so far they have not passed the Gulf of Mexico.

 

