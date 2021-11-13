Those who cannot be vaccinated against covid-19 due to medical indication can now request a special QR code

People must fill out a form and send by mail the documents that support their contraindication to the vaccine

QCOSTARICA – People who, due to medical indications, cannot be vaccinated against covid-19 can now request a special QR code that will allow them to enter non-essential establishments as of January 8, 2022 (or as of December 1, in places and events that maintain a capacity of 100%).

This was indicated by the Ministry of Health Friday afternoon.

Only medical contraindications described in the Manual of Procedures for the execution of vaccination against covid-19 of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will be accepted. These are found on the site https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion.

These contraindications coincide with those established by the vaccine manufacturers’ laboratories.

In the event that the contraindication is an allergy to one of the components of the vaccination, the person must additionally present to the medical certificate some evidence of this (epicrisis, allergen test, or other that may be considered pertinent).

According to the CCSS manual, it is considered a contraindication when the person has a severe allergy to one of the components of the vaccine. There are those who present this condition to one of the vaccines offered in the country, and they receive the other, but there is the case of very specific people allergic to the components of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca biologics. The Ministry of Health did not indicate an approximate number of people in the country who meet these conditions.

The person who meets this condition must fill out the form available on the site https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/vacunacion-covid-19 and send to the certified email address sinvacuna@misalud.go.cr the next documentation:

Copy of the identity card.

Declaration of information and responsibilities duly signed.

Digital medical certificate issued through the official system for digital certificates of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica. This certificate must contain the precise and detailed medical history of the medical conditions that lead to the contraindication. The final diagnoses indicated in the medical certificate must be consistent with the medical history and medical contraindications.

The time to obtain this certificate is approximately 22 calendar days. However, if in the process there are doubts on the part of the Ministry of Health and additional documents or clarifications are requested, the time can be extended up to 30 calendar days for the definitive answer.

Essential establishments, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, health centers or banks will not ask for this digital certificate.

