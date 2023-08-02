Wednesday 2 August 2023
type here...
Search

Thousands of tourists will enjoy the ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador in six months

The boat has 73 cabins for tourism that have between two and four berths

NationalNewsTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Thousands of tourists will enjoy the ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador in six months

QCOSTARICA - After many years of waiting, Costa Rica...
Read more

“Fragments” of Costa Rica

RICO's Q - I've been living in Costa Rica...
Read more

Government signs regulation that allocates resources for tourism infrastructure in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA -Within the framework of the 199th anniversary of...
Read more

What is metadata, and how can it affect your privacy

In the digital age, our lives have become intricately...
Read more

Riding the High Stakes: The Craze of Gambling Enthusiasts in Costa Rica

Hey there, fellow readers! Today, we're delving into a...
Read more

“No” to sex education encourages early pregnancies in Central America

Q REPORTS (IPS) Pregnancies among girls and adolescents continue...
Read more

10 commandments for a safe and risk-free Romería

Q COSTA RICA - Every August 1 and 2,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢542.86 BUY

¢547.10 SELL

2 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – After many years of waiting, Costa Rica and El Salvador, will finally be connected by sea. On August 10, the first cargo ferry will go into operation, bypassing the land crossing through Nicaragua.

The service will begin initially by making two trips per week between Puerto La Unión in El Salvador and Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica, with a maximum capacity of 100 trucks per ship, reducing travel time from five to six days by land to just 18 hours.

- Advertisement -

However, there is also another important plan that could materialize in six months, the a second stage of the ferry, which would be the tourist transport that would allow the transit of people between Costa Rica and El Salvador.

In an interview with LA REPÚBLICA, the representatives of Transmares Costa Rica confirmed that tourism services are contemplated in a second part, once cargo transportation has been consolidated.

More Q: Ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador will begin operations in August

“Why don’t we start at once? Because both governments asked us that, since it is a new service, that we first organize ourselves with what is cargo, which is what is most complicated and new for carriers, and that we later include the tourism service,” said Mario Rodríguez, manager General of Transmares Costa Rica.

According to Transmares, the ship has a capacity of 73 cabins for tourists, which include between two and four berths (double beds) for passengers, which could reach a capacity of approximately 200 people per trip. Services would include bathrooms and showers, common areas, bar and restaurants, and internet services, among others.

This would represent moving up to 2,400 people per month, with the ferry making three trips per week.

- Advertisement -

The cost per person for the tourism service has not yet been estimated. The cargo service needs to be consolidated and the cost of transporting 200 passengers needs to be determined.

Rodríguez explained that an entire family could come on a tourist bus, which would be like a cruise ship bringing passengers in, and no extra documentation would be needed compared to when a tourist arrives on a cruise ship.

“There would be no additional change in terms of the statutes or documentation that is requested today when a tourist arrives via cruise ship,” explained Rodríguez.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, both the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican tourism board and the Instituto Salvadoreño de Turismo (ISTU) – Salvadoran tourism board – have high expectations of offering this service in the medium term, according to Transmares Costa Rica.

“According to both tourism institutes, there is a good influx of tourists between both countries, but there is no exact estimated number. At least here in Costa Rica, the ICT is very happy, waiting for the second phase to arrive so that it can fully integrate into the project,” Rodríguez added.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Fragments” of Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Fragments” of Costa Rica

RICO's Q - I've been living in Costa Rica for over...
Read more

Central Bank recognizes that the disinflationary effect in Costa Rica will be greater than expected

Q COSTA RICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Guanacaste

Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA - As part of the celebrations...
Guanacaste

Government signs regulation that allocates resources for tourism infrastructure in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA -Within the framework of the 199th anniversary of...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: