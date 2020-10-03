Saturday, 3 October 2020
ClimateRedaqted

Three weather disturbances to blame for downpours this weekend

Weather service says that indirect influence of a cyclone in the Caribbean, the intertropical convergence zone and the passage of another tropical wave marks the first weekend of October

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
22
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The indirect influence of a tropical depression that is about to become Tropical Storm Gamma, near the Caribbean coast of Mexico, will generate rainy conditions throughout the weekend.

September and October are the heaviest rain months of the rainy or “green” season that runs from May to November

The Pacific coast, the northern area and the mountains of the Caribbean, in the Talamanca mountain range, the Turrialba area and in the vicinity of the Zurquí tunnel will have the most rainfall due to the indirect influence of the disturbance that as of this Friday is classified as a minor cyclone.

Although in the Central Valley the influence will be less, intermittent downpours with lightning are expected in the afternoons, typical of the month of October, said meteorologist Gabriela Chinchilla, from the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the national weather service.

- paying the bills -

“We have several systems, on the one hand, the intertropical convergence zone, which is quite active, the indirect influence of a cyclone in the Caribbean and this Saturday tropical wave 43 is expected to pass over the region,” she said.

If the Caribbean cyclone, which on Friday was tropical depression No. 25, will turn into a tropical storm, with associated winds between 63 and 118 kilometers per hour, capable of generating heavy downpours in the Central American region.

This tropical depression formed almost in the same area where the storm Marco formed in late August, whose indirect influence caused flooding in Guanacaste and later became a hurricane that struck Louisiana in the United States.

Downpours are expected for today, Saturday, in the central and north Pacific, with a thunderstorm and accumulated up to 100 liters per square meter throughout the day.

For the Central Valley, northern zone and mountains of the Caribbean, the downpours will be isolated and the accumulated amounts will be half, compared to those of the Pacific.

- paying the bills -

The IMN calls for special attention in all regions of the Pacific, as well as in Sarapiquí and neighboring sectors of the north.

Also in the upper parts of the Caribbean and the south of the Central Valley (Aserrí, Desamparados) and to the east (Coronado, Goicoechea, Moravia, Curridabat) since the soils remain saturated due to the rains of the last days.

The yellow alert issued by the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – for the Pacific, the northern zone and the Central Valley, are still in force, as is the green alert in the Caribbean.

This year more hurricanes were formed than anticipated and that is why to name those that continue to form, we had to go to the Greek alphabet, a situation that had not happened since 2005.

Since September, with the formation of Storm Wilfred, the names that, in alphabetical order, were chosen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the current Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30, have been exhausted.

 

Previous articlePolice will confiscate vehicles that obstruct the passage in blockades
Next articleMother with newborn twins trapped in blockade: ‘I was scared, the gas was getting into the ambulance’
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Yellow alert in Guanacaste and Green alert other parts of the country

Climate Q Costa Rica -
The atmospheric instability presented in recent days has generated significant accumulated...
Read more

Afternoon Rain and Thunderstorm Takes Central Valley By Surprise

Central Valley Q Costa Rica -
Though it is still weeks away from the start of the...
Read more

MOST READ

News

When will tourists from more US destinations be allowed? This is what the ICT says

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One of the main connection points between Costa Rica and the United States is the state of Florida. However, that state is still...
Read more
Escazu

Moments of anguish and terror after a pickup truck caught on fire at Escazu tolls

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It was almost like watching a movie. Full of suspense and terror when a pick up truck catches fire, then rolls backward towards...
Health

Does a drop in the contagion rate of covid-19 give us a breathing space? Yes, but not to lower your guard

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The drop in the contagion rate, also called the R rate, to its lowest level since the end of April, means that...
Trends

Five Reasons Why Athletes Love Escaping to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is a Caribbean paradise like few others. Nearly 3 million visitors a year flock to the Pura Vida nation for some of...
Dollar Exchange

Fiscal uncertainty and seasonality influence an increase in the dollar exchange

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The dollar exchange rate has maintained an upward trend for the past two weeks, since September 14, increasing ¢9.11 colones. Between the 14th and...
News

Aeromexico will resume commercial flights with Costa Rica on October 18

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Mexican airline Aeroméxico will resume commercial flights between the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in San Jose and the Mexico City International...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.