Tuesday 17 January 2023
Tica won the equivalent of the Oscars for voiceover in English at Warner Bros studios

Two other Costa Ricans were nominated this year: Michael Rojas and Ernesto Friks

Q MagazineEntertainment
By Rico
By Rico
Tica won the equivalent of the Oscars for voiceover in English at Warner Bros studios

Q MAGAZINE - Costa Rican Mariela Baltodano won the...
Q MAGAZINE – Costa Rican Mariela Baltodano won the Voice Arts Awards in the category “Best Voice in Corporate Demo” in English.

She received the award the previous month at the Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles, California.

“I am deeply grateful. I won my first Voice Arts Award. In a category in English. Joy does not fit in my body. Thank you Alfonso Lugo for producing this demo as a team, for always pushing me, this award is yours too. Thank you all The people who have somehow been on my way, I have them close to my heart,” wrote the Tica.

These awards are aimed at recognizing the work of performers and professionals who act, direct, produce, design and publish productions in which the voice is a central creative element.

These awards are the Oscars for voiceover and dubbing.

The Tica has worked for brands such as Amazon, Coca Cola, Nescafé, Toyota and Visa.

Mariela graduated in Dramatic Arts from the University of Costa Rica (UCR). She participated in the World Festival of Theater Schools ITI-UNESCO in Lima-Cuzco-Peru in 2011. She is finishing a diploma in Expressive Therapies at UCASIS. She worked as an actress and producer in different shows, including participating in the International Festival of Arts in 2014.

