Saturday 15 October 2022
type here...
Search

Tips to plan your next adventure with a Caribbean cruise

Trends
Avatar photo
By Carter Maddox
Paying the bills

Latest

“La Dolce Vita” Italy: a place with no rules!

Q REPORTS - Tourists in Italy are behaving badly...
Read more

Tips to plan your next adventure with a Caribbean cruise

When it comes to luxury vacations and truly exciting...
Read more

The Importance Of Latino Athletes In The American Competitive Sports Scene

There are countless Latino athletes who have played prominent...
Read more

Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue to drop

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue. The...
Read more

Decree that authorizes ICE to buy energy from private generators

QCOSTARICA - With the aim of lowering electricity rates,...
Read more

Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

QCOSTARICA - If you have not yet been vaccinated...
Read more

Dabbing For Beginners: 3 Things To Know

A note before proceeding: while medicinal Cannabis is now...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢612.79 Buy

¢621.03 Sell

15 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

When it comes to luxury vacations and truly exciting travel, there’s nothing quite like a Caribbean cruise.

From Cuba to Trinidad, the Caribbean offers a stunning array of gorgeous paradise islands, each one with its own unique culture, flavors, sights, and traditions. Not to mention the Caribbean coasts of Latin American countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.

There is a genuinely staggering amount to see and do in the Caribbean, from shimmering bioluminescent bays in Puerto Rico and swimming with stingrays in the Cayman Islands to the magic and mystery of Mayan temples and cenotes in Mexico.

- Advertisement -

If the idea of sailing from gorgeous paradise island to gorgeous paradise island in luxury and style appeals, then a Caribbean cruise is the perfect vacation for you. The first step is to check for special offers and see if you can bag a bargain. Next up, take a look at the guide to planning a Caribbean cruise adventure below, and get ready for the trip of a lifetime!

The best Caribbean islands to visit

Aruba

If your perfect vacation involves lying on a beach doing almost nothing beyond soaking up the sun, occasionally paddling in azure-blue warm water, and drinking cocktails as the sun goes down, then Aruba will be paradise. Aruba has very little to offer beyond a strip of incomprehensibly beautiful beaches backed by luxury resorts, making it the best place in the Caribbean to really dedicate yourself to relaxation.

Bahamas

The Bahamas is one of the best destinations in the Caribbean for scuba diving, with its shallow, pristine reefs and exquisite coral gardens easily accessible from the shore and teeming with vibrant marine life. Made up of over 700 islands there is a glorious variety of choice, and thanks to its proximity to the US it is the perfect option for a quick escape.

St Kitts and Nevis

The dramatic, mountainous landscapes of St Kitts and Nevis make it one of the best places to visit for travelers who love adventure and the great outdoors. The peak of Mount Liamuiga is over 4,000 feet above sea level, making a hike to the top an exhilarating, adrenaline-fueled adventure, with some of the best views in the Caribbean. As two of the first Caribbean islands to be colonized there is also a wealth of hugely significant, if sometimes disturbing history to explore

Jamaica

Jamaica is the classic Caribbean experience, and a must for anyone looking for laid-back vibes, a vibrant, colorful cultural life, amazing music, and mouthwatering cuisine. But it’s not all Red Stripe, jerk chicken, and Bob Marley. Jamaica boasts stunning natural beauty, including the Green Grotto Caves, as well as a wealth of fascinating cultural traditions showcased in places like Falmouth.

What to pack for a Caribbean cruise

Packing for a Caribbean cruise involves more than just throwing a few swimming costumes and flip-flops in a bag. While you’ll want to look your best on the beach, it is also worth packing for jungle hikes in the island interiors, as well as some fancier clothes for urban explorations in Jamaica or dining out in the best restaurants in the Bahamas.

When to go on a Caribbean cruise

- Advertisement -

The joy of a Caribbean cruise is that you can really go any time at all. The experience is excellent year round, even during hurricane season! However, for the ultimate Caribbean vacation, the best time of year to sail is from December to April. In these winter months, the weather is warm, sunny, and dry and the seas are calm, giving you the best possible conditions for a truly memorable

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe Importance Of Latino Athletes In The American Competitive Sports Scene
Next article“La Dolce Vita” Italy: a place with no rules!
Avatar photo
Carter Maddoxhttp://carterjonmaddox@gmail.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

“La Dolce Vita” Italy: a place with no rules!

Q REPORTS - Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year....
Read more

Tips to plan your next adventure with a Caribbean cruise

When it comes to luxury vacations and truly exciting travel, there’s...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Inflation to skyrocket between December and January because of oil

QCOSTARICA - With the trade winds, the aguinaldo (year-end...
Heredia

Recycling Baileys: community asks MOPT to reconsider

QCOSTARICA - The transfer of the modular bridge located...
Paying the bills