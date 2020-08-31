Today Monday, vehicle restriction is unified; Orange alert cantons enter transition phase

(QCOSTARICA) As of today, Monday, August 31, the vehicular restrictions are unified throughout the country, with an extension of hours, a measure that will continue to the end of September as part of a phase of greater economic openness in the context of the pandemic.

As announced by the Government last Wednesday, without distinction of orange or yellow cantons, from today to September 30, vehicles can circulate from Monday to Friday from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm and from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekends.

The vehicles that cannot circulate is based on the last digit of the license plate, as follows:

Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate.

circulate. Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate.

circulate. Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate.

circulate. Thursdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate.

circulate. Fridays, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate.

circulate. Saturdays, vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, & 8 cannot circulate.

circulate. Sundays, vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9 cannot circulate.

Transition stage

The stage of transition is at the national level, but the cantons in orange alert will have some peculiarities, with today to September 8, begins a period of nine days of transition phase, with restriction measures in certain commercial establishments, with exceptions.

As of September 9, orange alert areas move to a controlled opening stage.

The Government called this model and is maintained throughout September, throughout the country, “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself” (“Costa Rica trabaja y se cuida”), which includes greater commercial openness and less mobility restrictions of vehicles and people.

In the cantons with an orange alert, between Monday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 8, in principle, there is a closure of all businesses, except for the following exceptions:

Supermarkets, hardware stores, home service, vehicle repair, shops, restaurants, beauty salons, hotels, cabins or accommodation establishments, among others.

The operation of individual sports is authorized, outdoors or in closed spaces, without public; contact sports for the training of the highly competitive national women’s and men’s teams; and competitions in the high performance or professional category, behind closed doors and without an audience; and contact sports for individual training without contact or physical approach; all according to the list authorized by the Minister of Sports.

All the country’s beaches will be allowed to open from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 am to 2:30 pm.

All establishments with a sanitary operating permit that do not provide attention to the public (productive activities, industries, free zones, among others).

Cantons on yellow alert will continue with the process of reopening establishments.

Controlled opening phase: from September 9 to 30:

Controlled opening of establishments that have a sanitary operating permit and that serve the public, from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm., and from Saturday to Sunday from 5 am to 8 pm., respecting 50% of its maximum capacity.

The closure of all massive concentration activities is maintained due to their very high-risk level, such as concerts, bars, casinos, among others. Likewise, there is a list of establishments that can function but with a different capacity, such as places of worship, event halls, cinemas and theaters.

Event rooms for business or academic activities may work with a maximum of 75 people, not including logistics personnel, with seating separation measures of at least 1.8 meters, respecting social bubbles and with lists of attendees with identification numbers. and contact number. The rest of activities in event rooms such as weddings or baby showers should be held with a maximum of 30 people.

For the complete list of establishments and activities that can operate according to the established rules, visit the website: presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

Rather than you give you the list of all that is permitted open, here is what cannot operate:

Concerts.

Public shows.

Fairgrounds.

Bullfighting activities.

Topes

Sports activities with fans

Festivals

Entertainment activities in shopping centers

International Film Festival

Organization of conventions and commercial exhibitions

National Festival of the Arts

Melico Salaza Theater (except for virtual broadcasts)

National Theater (except for virtual broadcasts and guided tours with groups of no more than 10 people)

Games for children, skate parks, jumping parks, inflatables and the like

Amusement Parks

Parque Viva (except for car races without spectators)

Bars and Pubs

Discoteques

Night clubs

Spas

Religious activities and processions

Gambling and betting activities; ie casinos and bingo halls

Complete list and other measures can be found at: presidencia.go.cr/alertas