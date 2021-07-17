Saturday 17 July 2021
type here...
Home National Today's Vehicle Restriction July 17: EVEN ending plates CANNOT circulate
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 17: EVEN ending plates CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1341

Today, Saturday, July 17, EVEN ending plates 0, 2, 4, 6, & 8 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Look for the exception letter “Carta de excepción para restricción vehicular“.

- Advertisement -

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew motorcycle plates are a timid effort to fight crime

Related Articles

New motorcycle plates are a timid effort to fight crime

QCOSTARICA - Starting in August, motorcycles will get new license plates,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 16: Plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Today, Friday, July 16, plates ending in 9  & 0 CANNOT...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 15: Plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

Today, Thursday, July 15, plates ending in 7  & 8 CANNOT...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.