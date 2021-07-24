Saturday 24 July 2021
Today's Vehicle Restriction July 24: ODDS CANNOT circulate
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 24: ODDS CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1530

QCOSTARICA – Today, Saturday, July 24, we return to the odds and evens plates that cannot circulate. Fo this day plates ending in ODD numbers (1, 3, 5, 7 & 9) CANNOT circulate.

The odds and even measure will continue until August 8.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

Note that changes were made to the weekday restrictions from July 26 to August 8, no longer will the “pares” and “impares” measure be in place, replaced with two plates per day restricted from circulating.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Look for the exception letter “Carta de excepción para restricción vehicular“.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

