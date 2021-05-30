Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 30, “EVENS”

Today, Sunday, May 28, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Starting Wednesday, May 19 and to May 30, daytime driving is restricted to one day only vehicles with odd ending number plates can circulate to the next only evens.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.