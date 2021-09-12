Sunday 12 September 2021
Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 12: NO DAYTIME restrictions

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – For today, Sunday, September 12, there are NO DAYTIME vehicle restrictions.

This is the first weekend of relaxed measures. But please remember, the no restrictions apply only during the day, between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm.

The nighttime restrictions from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am continue to apply, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

