Tuesday 7 June 2022
Toll rates on ruta 27 increase from today, June 7

Light vehicles and motorcycles will pay ¢490 in the Escazú toll, a complete trip from La Sabana to Caldera will be ¢2,940, ¢160 more

HQEconomyInflation
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Today, Tuesday, June 7, the tolls on the ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will increase in price as communicated by Ruta 27 (formerly Globalvia), the concessionaire and administrator of the collection stations.

The adjustment takes into account the devaluation of the colon against the dollar.

The increase ranges from ¢10 per toll, in the case of light vehicles, and up to ¢310 for five-axle trucks.

According to Ruta 27, light vehicles and motorcycles will pay an extra ¢160 starting today for a complete trip between La Sabana, in San José, and Caldera, in Puntarenas, with four toll stations (Escazu, San Rafael de Alajuela, Atenas and Pozon). The trip goes from ¢2,780 to ¢2,940.

In Escazú light cars and motorcycles will pay ¢490 instead of ¢460, an additional ¢30;  at the San Rafael de Alajuela station, the fare will rise from ¢700 to ¢740; in Atenas it will go from ¢920 to ¢970; and in Pozón, from ¢700 to ¢740.

In the case of cargo vehicles with two and three axles (this includes a light vehicle hauling a trailer, so I learned recently), in Escazú the toll jumps to ¢1,210 from ¢1,150; In San Rafael it goes up to ¢1,840, from ¢1,750, in Atenas to ¢2,430 from ¢2,310 and in Pozón to ¢1,840 from ¢1,750.

The complete detail of the adjustments that will come into force from today:

Tolls on the Ruta 27 are reviewed quarterly and are modified according to the changes in the dollar exchange rate.

