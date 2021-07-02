Friday 2 July 2021
type here...
HQNational

Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

Light vehicles and motorcycles maintain a charge of ¢ 410 in Escazú toll, but they will pay ¢30 more if they make the full trip from La Sabana to Caldera

by Rico
7

HQ – The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and administrator of the collection stations.

This adjustment includes variations ranging from ¢10, for light vehicles, to ¢50 for five-axle trucks.

- Advertisement -

The company explained that the rates are reviewed quarterly and are modified according to the devaluation of the colon against the US dollar.

Not all tolls at all stations increased. However, traveling the entire 76.8 km route from La Sabana in San Jose to/from Caldera, Puntarenas, the cost for a light passenger vehicle and motorcycles is ¢30 colones.

Below, the complete detail of the current adjustments:

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article9% rise in cost of flour puts pressure on consumer prices for bread, cookies and pasta
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

No One Claims Responsibility To Repair Bridge Over Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA - The bridge located on the Ruta 27 in the...
Read more

Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s covid news: 17 people die a day from causes related to covid-19; imminent arrival of Delta variant expected

Guanacaste

Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday...
Consumption

9% rise in cost of flour puts pressure on consumer prices for bread, cookies and pasta

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A 9% increase in the cost of wheat flour, put into effect this Thursday, July 1, by the Molinos de Costa Rica,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 2: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 2, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

Rico -
HQ - The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and...
Trends

5 ways to keep yourself safe at an online casino

Carter Maddox -
People are always getting scammed online on a day-to-day basis, as a result of the elaborate schemes that are flowered all over the internet...
Guanacaste

American Airlines plane received refusal for an emergency landing in Liberia due to communication failure

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An American Airlines plane was denied landing on Saturday night at the Liberia airport, in Guanacaste, due to an alleged "communication failure"...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua: The Dictatorship Burns its Bridges

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In July 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) overthrew the dictatorship of the Somoza dynasty in Nicaragua. At first, nine...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 29: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, June 29, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Lighter Side

With “ruse”, MECO used company to hide construction and material failures

Q Costa Rica -
With "ruse", MECO used company to hide construction and material failures. From Crhoy.com

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.