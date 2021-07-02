Tolls on route 27 increased July 1

HQ – The tolls on Ruta 27 increased in price since the early hours of Thursday, reported Globalvia, the concessionaire of the highway and administrator of the collection stations.

This adjustment includes variations ranging from ¢10, for light vehicles, to ¢50 for five-axle trucks.

The company explained that the rates are reviewed quarterly and are modified according to the devaluation of the colon against the US dollar.

Not all tolls at all stations increased. However, traveling the entire 76.8 km route from La Sabana in San Jose to/from Caldera, Puntarenas, the cost for a light passenger vehicle and motorcycles is ¢30 colones.

Below, the complete detail of the current adjustments:

