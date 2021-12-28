Tolls on route 27 will increase from January 1

QCOSTARICA – Dig deeper into your pockets to travel on the Ruta 27 stating new year’s day, when tolls increase on the 76.8 kilometer road between San Jose and Caldera, Puntarenas, based on the quarterly adjustment formula.

The last rate hike was on October 1, 2021.

Starting at the stroke of midnight on Saturday, January 1, 2022, the new toll rates (for passenger vehicles and motorcycles) will apply on Route 27 as follows:

Escazu – ¢460 (up from ¢440)

San Rafael – ¢700 (up from ¢ 670)

Atenas – ¢920 (up from ¢880)

Pozón (Orotina) – ¢700 (up from ¢670)

Cuidad Colon – ¢230 (up from ¢220)

Guacima – ¢520 (up from ¢500)

Siquiaries – ¢540 (up from ¢520)

Rampa Atenas – ¢460 (up from ¢440)

Rampa Pozón – ¢230 (up from ¢220)

Traveling the entire route, from one end to the other starting Saturday, the trip will cost an additional ¢120 colones each way.

The quarterly adjustment is stipulated in the Concession Contract between Autopistas del Sol (known as Global Via) and the Ministry of Transport. This first adjustment of 2022 responds to the devaluation of the colon with respect to the U.S. dollar. And, o yeah, inflation.

