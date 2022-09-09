Tom Brady has still not made-up with wife Gisele Bündchen after she returned from solo Costa Rica break

Q MAGAZINE – NFL legend Tom Brady has still not made up with wife Gisele Bündchen after she returned home from a furious solo trip to Costa Rica which was triggered by his decision to un-retire from football.

The 42-year-old supermodel and the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, have not patched up their rocky relationship, and ‘could be heading’ towards a divorce, insiders have revealed.

Mother-of-two Gisele headed to her Costa Rica home without Tom at the beginning of September after having a blow-out argument with her husband – who she has been married to since 2009.

She spent time at their home in Costa Rica following reports that the duo were fighting over Brady’s sensational decision to rejoin the NFL after a brief retirement.

Tom agreed to retire from the sport to spend more time with his family, but then u-turned the decision – allegedly causing friction with his wife, insiders claim.

But despite their time apart, the celeb couple’s marriage is still on the rocks and Gisele allegedly hasn’t returned back to their home in Tampa, Florida – after being spotted at a waterpark over the weekend with their children.

Sources say that rumors the pair are currently divorcing are ‘not true,’ but others close to the family have said that Brady and Bündchen could be heading in that direction.

A source close to the couple told Page Six: ‘Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.

‘Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.’

On Monday this week, the football legend also made another illusion to the ups and downs in his relationship, telling his podcast: ‘You always have moments … I don’t think life is always the ultimate joy, I don’t think life is always the ultimate pain, I don’t think life is always the ultimate struggle, I don’t think life is always the ultimate happiness.

‘Your life ebbs and flows through the clouds and through the sun and through the rain and through the beautiful days and you appreciate the moments and you find joy in the little things.’

This comes after Gisele revealed why raising children with Tom is not the ‘fairy tale’ most people imagine it would be.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the supermodel explained that it takes ‘work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.’

Gisele and Tom share Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin, 12, while Tom also has a 14-year-old son named John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

