Top Things To Do in Costa Rica – Jet Casino

Costa Rica is loaded with beaches, beautiful rainforests, and national parks worth visiting. The country is also popular for adventurers and people passionate about radical sports.

Those descriptive sentences are everywhere, and it might be great to give you the will to visit Costa Rica, but they are too general. In this article, some of the most popular activities are specifically mentioned, making your life easier when it comes to scheduling the trip.

Where To Go in Costa Rica?

Despite the wonders of Costa Rica being undeniably beautiful, each person may have different opinions on what is worth visiting. Therefore, the places and activities are listed in categories, making it easier to build a plan.

Nature Enthusiasts

As promised, this article will not indicate “national parks” or “beaches” and leave all the work for you. Starting with the activities connected to nature, specific places you can find your way into are listed below with their respective details.

Manuel Antonio National Park: Ideal for those willing to spot diversified wildlife, with the opportunity of hiring a small-group guided tour. Besides naturally guiding the group, the guide also identifies native animals and plants. Tourists can count on hotel pickup and drop-off

Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary: Another guided opportunity that allows tourists not only to see more of Costa Rica’s wildlife but to understand the importance of preserving them.

Gandoca Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge Observatory: Besides hiking and tree climbing with ropes, people can watch the real wildlife of Costa Rica through their nature observatory. Also, it is possible to spend a night there upon the trees.

Cultural Activities

If the intention is to absorb something from Costa Rica’s culture, there are also plenty of options available. Some of them, far from limiting options thanks to the wide variety of alternatives available, are listed below.

Coffee Tours: Differently from specific beaches and natural parks, mentioning one specific coffee tour would not be fair. Fortunately, there are several options easily accessible with online tools and traveling discussion forums. Choose the one that offers the best guide according to your preferences.

Walking Tours: Except if there is some sort of limitation, including time, experience walking tours rather than jumping into a bus. Specialists guide small groups of tourists through the history of San Jose or any other city, the typical food of Costa Rica, and the architecture of the city. Perfect for those who want to visit the local markets as well.

Surf Lessons: This one goes especially to those who always wish they knew how to surf when visiting countries with beautiful beaches like Costa Rica. Small and fast lessons that can teach anyone the basics that can be practiced later are available in the most popular beaches with waves, like Quepos.

Pure Adrenaline

If even surfing is not radical enough, or at least not when it comes to basic lessons, fear not. Your trip is safe with all the adventures that can be found in Costa Rica.

Zip Line: If there is a forest nearby, the chances are that there are groups that offer exciting zip line activities. Most of the time, for being quick, it is sold in a combo with other adventurous exercises.

Rappelling: Similar to zip line in terms of variety, rappelling is offered all over Costa Rica, each different place deserving at least one visit. La Fortuna is an excellent example of a place for trekking and rappelling.

Horseback Riding: Some of the horseback riding activities offer some degree of emotion, while others are simple walks with your family. Decide for one, especially depending on your experience, and have another point of view of Costa Rica’s marvelous nature.

How To Decide What To Do in Costa Rica?

Sometimes there is not enough time to do everything you want. Costa Rica will stay open for new visits, so there is not much to worry about. If you are looking for advice, always include at least one cultural activity. They are responsible for actually showing what Costa Rica is made of.

Then, outdoor activity with some sport can combine sightseeing with adventure and some moments to relax. There is always a way to include at least a part of everything on a small tour.