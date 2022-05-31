Tourism entrepreneurs withdraw lawsuit against the government for requesting QR codes

QCOSTARICA – The businessmen group Tourism for Costa Rica withdrew the lawsuit that it filed before the Contentious Administrative Court against the government, for the request for the QR code to enter businesses.

The measure was imposed by the government of Carlos Alvarado to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, requesting the code regarding vaccination against the virus.

Bary Roberts, who proposed the very provisional precautionary measure, that in effect stalled the government’s plan to mandate businesses to apply the Q code to customers entering, said that the new authorities showed greater openness for the sector.

Roberts assured that the sector was seriously hit by the measures to contain the pandemic.

The tourism sector projects that recovery to levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place between 2023 and 2024.

