Tourists must demand that boats have security measures, warns the MOPT

QCOSTARICA – Several incidents with boats have been recorded in recent weeks, which required the intervention of emergency services.

“Every person who travels aboard a boat, whether for recreation or for transfer between destinations, must comply with certain basic safety regulations. The same premise applies to those who offer these activities and services,” said the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

- Advertisement -

Certified life jackets in good condition, the quantity of which is determined by the number of people authorized on board, is mandatory.

Passengers can check that the vest straps are not broken or excessively damaged and that there are life jackets for adults and children, according to the MOPT.

Likewise, it is necessary to verify that the vessel has the current navigability certificate, which guarantees that the vessel meets all safety requirements.

“People should not take unnecessary risks (…) if for some reason, the conditions are not met, it is better to postpone the activity”, said Nelson Soto, director of the Directorate of Navigation and Security.

Do not navigate at night if the boat does not have a lighting system, postpone a recreational trip when weather conditions are adverse, and verify that the boat has fire extinguishers, and other security measures, are part of the recommendations.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related