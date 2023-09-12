Tourists to Costa Rica will now be able to stay for up to 180 days

QCOSTARICA — Costa Rica recently extended the maximum stay from 90 to 180 days for tourists from a group of 60 countries.

This went into effect last week, following the reform to the Reglamento para el Otorgamiento de Visas de Ingreso a Costa Rica (Regulation for the Granting of Entry Visas to Costa Rica) of June 15, at the request made by the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism.

This was announced by Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Economy, as part of the elimination of eight “bottlenecks” carried out by the government.

“Canaturs says, the term of residences and stays is very short to encourage consumption by tourists,” said Gamboa.

The objective is for this group of tourists to increase their expenses in the country and boost the national economy.

The measure applies to tourists from countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Australia, and Japan, among others. The full list is on the immigration website.

No surprise

“It is no surprise, we have been well positioned in world tourism for many years. At some point we started talking about sustainability, nature, well-being and perhaps that approach was not understood.

“Fortunately, even as a result of the pandemic, people are looking to rehabilitate themselves from that experience and the Costa Rican product is suddenly what tourists are looking for. Committed to nature, that made the country maintain that position, we challenge ourselves to maintain it,” according to Rubén Acón, president of the organization.

The publication in La Gaceta establishes that:v“Foreign persons to whom the Dirección General (immigration) grants authorization to enter and remain for a period of time may not exceed 180 calendar days, in the case of nationals of countries in the first group of entry, and will be up to thirty calendar days in the case of the nationalities that make up the three remaining groups of theGeneral Guidelines for Entry and Permanence Visas for Non-Residents in the country, issued by the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration.

