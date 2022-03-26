Tourists will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Also, isolation for contact with a covid-19 positive person will be only 3 days for those with complete vaccination scheme; Health issues new guidelines for covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health announced Friday that until, July 31, 2022, tourists visiting the country will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission) was emphatic that the action is subject to dose availability, without compromising vaccination in the resident population.

Tourists 5 years of age and older can receive immunization against COVID-19 in the different vaccination centers authorized by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

To be vaccinated, tourists need only their passport.

New Covid Guidelines

Also on Friday, Health published version 24 of the Guidelines for Surveillance of the COVID-19 Disease, which establishes that only people who have three doses of vaccine can avoid isolation in case of being in contact with a person positive for SARS- CoV-2.

The person must also have no symptoms and the contact be at least 14 days after receiving the third dose.

In the same way, people who have two doses and have not yet exceeded the four months stipulated to receive the third dose, will not have to isolate.

Cases diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 continue with the seven days of isolation, regardless of the status of their vaccination schedule.

Three doses

The new guideline also establishes three doses as a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 (two doses of the basic schedule, plus a booster dose four months later) in Costa Rica.

Read the guideline (in Spanish) here https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/sobre_ministerio/prensa/docs/ls_vs-001_version_24_vigilancia_covid_19.pdf

