Travel by bus to Nicaragua through the Tablillas border now available

QCOSTARICA – As of Friday, December 3, those who need to travel to and from Costa Rica to Nicaragua by bus, will have a new, faster option through the border post of Tablillas.

This is what the Costa Rican bus company Transnica announced, which will initially make a weekly trip by way of route and could increase the frequency if there is demand, according to Transnica president Óscar Alfaro.

The departure will be on Fridays from San José to Managua at 1 am and on Saturdays, from Managua at 7 am heading to San José.

To Managua, users will be able to board the service at various places on the route between San José and Tablillas, such as Naranjo, Ciudad Quesada, Muelle, Santa Rosa de Pocosol and Los Chiles.

In Nicaraguan territory, there will be stops in cities such as San Carlos de Nicaragua, Acoyapa and Juigalpa, located on the way between the border post and the capital, reaching Managua.

The cost per trip will be US$30 and passengers can purchase their tickets at Transnica terminals and agencies in both countries, as well as online at www.transnica.com.

“On the Tablillas route, Transnica says it will use its newest units, which have all the necessary services to provide safety, comfort, and punctuality to those who need to travel between the two countries,” its president explained.

To enter Nicaragua, passengers must have a negate covid-19 PCR test taken at least 72 hours prior to arrival and may be subject to contact tracing by Health authorities.

To enter Costa Rica, visitors must have travel insurance to cover covid-19 expenses and accommodations costs or a vaccination certificate, in English or Spanish, showing they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival. Vaccines accepted are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac. This does not apply to Costa Ricans or residents with the DIMEX card. Nor passengers younger than 18 years of age.

To leave Costa Rica, passengers must pay the US$9 exit tax, which can be purchased from Transnica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

