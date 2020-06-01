Monday, 1 June 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaEl Salvador

Tropical Storm Amanda: At least 14 dead in El Salvador

Tropical storm Amanda, the first of the season over the Pacific Ocean, hit Guatemala and El Salvador this Sunday, leaving destroyed or flooded homes and cuts to electricity.

by Q Costa Rica
9
Central America El Salvador Tropical Storm Amanda: At least 14 dead in El Salvador

Tropical storm Amanda, the first of the season over the Pacific Ocean, hit Guatemala and El Salvador this Sunday, leaving destroyed or flooded homes and cuts to electricity.

Modified date:

Tropical Storm Amanda has killed at least fourteen people in El Salvador as heavy rains made rivers overflow, flooded city streets, and produced landslides, Interior Minister Mario Duran said on Sunday.

“We’ve seen people asking for help, asking for the government. We haven’t deployed everywhere, the situation is overwhelming,” said Duran.

- payin the bills -

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele declared a state of emergency, announcing it on his Twitter account.

Among those killed was an eight-year-old boy, who died after the house he was in collapsed, while another person was killed by a falling wall and another drowned in a swollen river, Salvadoran civil protection authorities said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Amanda or its remnants are expected to produce rain totals of 10 to 15 inches over El Salvador, southern Guatemala, western Honduras, and the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz.

- paying the bills -

The storm’s heavy rainfall could “cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across portions of Central America and southern Mexico, and these threats will continue over the next several days even after Amanda is no longer a tropical cyclone,” said the NHC.

A National Police officer from El Salvador carries the body of a girl in San Vicente, after damage by Tropical Storm Amanda.

Amanda was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour) with higher gusts and was expected to weaken “very soon” as its center moves farther inland, said the NHC.

 

Previous articleControversy in Italy by ‘Coronavirus no longer in Italy’ statement of famous doctor
Next articleJohnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

El Salvador’s Millennial President Says He Takes Hydroxychloroquine

El Salvador Q24N -
(Q24N) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said May 26 he uses hydroxychloroquine,...
Read more

El Salvador Begins More Restrictive Lockdown

El Salvador Q Costa Rica -
El Salvador began a more restrictive lockdown Thursday, May 7, to...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

These charts track how coronavirus is spreading around the world

Q Costa Rica -
Statistics are central to the coronavirus story. Every day, we hear new numbers of cases and deaths, but what do they actually mean? Firstly, it’s...
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: total infected rises to 930, with 21 new cases 21 new cases, the highest in recent weeks

Rico -
The Ministry of Health on Monday, May 25, reported 21 new cases over the previous day, bringing the number of people who have had...
Expat Focus

“I’m never going back to the United States again.”

Randy Berg -
When I heard her say these words, I was shocked. I shouldn’t have been, with our history, but having known her for over a...
National

Costa Rica tells Panama that it will not receive the inter-continental migrants stranded by Covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The director immigration, Raquel Vargas, clarified to Panama that she will not receive on Costa Rican soil some 1,900 inter-continental migrants who were...
Travel

Lufthansa announces two weekly flights to Costa Rica starting June 17

Rico -
The German airline, Lufthansa, announced two weekly flights between Costa Rica and the city of Frankfurt starting on Wednesday, June 17. The days of operation,...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 1,000!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, on Thursday, confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, bringing the total of infections...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA