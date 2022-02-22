TSE describes as ‘impossible’ electoral fraud in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – Supreme Electoral Tribunal – describes as “impossible” that an electoral fraud can occur in Costa Rica.

According to the TSE, cross checks verifiable by political groups, the media and citizens prevent the will of the electorate from being disrespected.

TSE political adviser, Gustavo Román, affirmed that it is not a question of a “blank check” to the institution, but that there are controls from the printing of ballots to the return of electoral material.

Over the weekend, Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) – Social Democratic Progress Party – legislator-elect, Pilar Cisneros, spoke of ‘chorreo de votos’ (trickling votes), later recognizing her mistake by not clarifying that she was not referring to internal elections of political parties and not the TSE.

“We have an enemy in front capable of trickling votes to take this election away from us,” said Pilar Cisneros on Sunday in a meeting with several supporters of her party that she fears they will be robbed in the second round by trickling votes.

“This (the election) is not won, we have a powerful enemy in front, with a solid structure and capable of trickling down votes to take this election away from us,” proclaimed Cisneros, who later clarified that her statements were not directed at the TSE, but rather political parties, not specifying any one party.

In that sense, Cisneros stated that “the electoral result will be absolutely respected” because her party has great respect for the work of the TSE.

The second electoral round for Costa Ricans to choose the president will be on April 3, a race between Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) candidate, Jose Maria Figueres and the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) candidate, Rodrigo Chaves.

