Wednesday 5 April 2023
Tuesday’s Quake was perceived for up to 142 seconds in Corredores

and about 90 seconds in the Central Valley

NationalNews
By Rico
Tuesday's Quake was perceived for up to 142 seconds in Corredores

Dollar Exchange

¢536.10 Buy

¢543.31 Sell

05 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – “Siempre tiembla Semana Santa” (it always trembles at Easter) is the explanation by the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network, based on the popular belief comes from an earthquake that affected the country during Semana Santa in 1983.

And this Semana Santa 2023 is no exception.

On Tuesday, at 4:18 pm, the country shook, rolled and rattled for more than two minutes in some areas, when a 6.4 quake, with an epicenter 71 km S of Boca Chica, Panama (7.583°N 82.321°W), at depth of 13 km, which was felt throughout Costa Rica’s Southern Zone and Central Valley.

Despite the magnitude, which was originally reported at 5.8, there were no reports of incidents, however, both the RSN and the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) and the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Oviscori), warned of lots of replicas. And they did occur.

By the end of the night, some 31 replicas, with intensities ranging between 2 and 4, were recorded.

The initial tremor lasted 142.7 seconds in Corredores, 130 seconds in Osa, 93.1 seconds in Coronado (San Jose) and 88.8 seconds in Grecia.

 

