Two highly visited beaches of Golfito will have tourist berths

QCOSTARICA – The Pavones and Zancudo beaches, on the Golfito coast, will have new infrastructure that will allow them to venture into tourism-related businesses.

Berths will be built in both, which are structures enabled for access to the sea that facilitate the docking of small and medium-sized boats.

In this way, locals will be able to expand their business options related to tourism, incorporating boat rides through the attractions of the area, sport fishing, among others.

In addition, a new means of transport is opened to them since they will be able to go out to do their business in the center of Golfito by sea.

“Currently, the project is in the preliminary studies to put out to tender the construction works, said Juan Ramón Rivera,” executive president of the Instituro Costarricense de Puertos del Pacifico (INCOP) – Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports.

However, there is a threat that the work cannot be carried out as quickly as the INCOP wants because, despite having the resources, the institution is subject to the fiscal rule, which limits it to investing in projects, even if they are development, Rivera lamented.

According to Rivera, the INCOP will seek, through the Executive Branch and the Legislative Assembly, an exclusion from the fiscal limitation.

Pavones and Zancudo are two of the beaches most visited by the residents of the southern area and more and more it is opening up as a national and international tourists.

