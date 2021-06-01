Tuesday 1 June 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Costa Rica today

Blinken will meet with President Carlos Alvarado and attend the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight-member Sistema de Integración Centroamericana (SICA)

by Rico
31

QCOSTARICA – U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives today, Tuesday, June 1, in Costa Rica, for “a very frank and honest” exchange of views to take Central American officials to task on corruption in their countries and to examine how they can more efficiently block migration to the U.S.

Blinken will meet with President Carlos Alvarado and attend the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight-member Sistema de Integración Centroamericana (SICA)

Blinken’s visit coincides with the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight-member Sistema de Integración Centroamericana (SICA) – Central American Integration System, an economic and political association of all Central American countries plus the Dominican Republic.

- Advertisement -

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, “Meeting with the foreign ministers of those countries might yield better results as Blinken hopes to enlist their cooperation on immigration and hear plans for reforms at home”.

Following his arrival, Blinken will first meet with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado and the Minister of Foreign Relations, Rodolfo Solano, after which there will be the ceremonial signing of the security alliance between the two countries.

The U.S. Secretary of State will then hold a joint press conference with Alvarado.

At 6:00 pm, there will be a meeting of the SICA member ministers, which includes the foreign ministers of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, who is attending as an observer.

- Advertisement -

Nicaraguan foreign minister is also expected to attend the meeting but may send a lower-level delegate, given the current relationship between the two countries. No U.S. administration has had a good relationship with Nicaragua for years, ever since Daniel Ortega began cracking down on the opposition.

Blinken’s trip to Costa Rica will be followed by the first official visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala and Mexico next week.

Harris, whom Biden put in charge of dealings with the Northern Triangle states (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) to combat the “root causes” of immigration, plans to visit G

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhy electric cars will take over sooner than you think
Next article“Respect that I am talking. Respect me!” Salas gets into shouting with legislator
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In a press release, the U.S. Department of State,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s electric train ‘more political than a public transport solution’

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica’s US$1.55 billion dollar electric train project has...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica officially becomes the 38th member of the OECD

Expat Focus

Corrupt and incompetent health system

Guest Contributor -
Letter to the Editor -   In May of 2019 I saw a doctor who referred me to both a doctor to treat gallstones...
Peru

Peru: Over a dozen killed in attack ahead of presidential vote

Q24N -
Q24N - More than a dozen people were killed in a remote area of central Peru known for coca production, authorities said on Monday,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 27, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Thursday, May 27, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
Peru

Peru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita

Q24N -
Q24N (Reuters) Peru on Monday almost tripled its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, following a government review, making it the country with the...
Pura Vida

The spectacular ‘Super Red Moon’

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Lovers of astronomy had their eyes fixed on the sky in the Pacific this Wednesday to see an exceptional "Super Red Moon",...
Trends

Great 5 Places for a Romantic Journey in Eastern Europe

Carter Maddox -
Do you plan a romantic journey with your partner? There are many fascinating places to go in Eastern Europe. If you have found your...
National

OIJ Bust Narco Network

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Some 40 early Tuesday morning raids by the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) resulted in the arrest of 24 people and seizure...
Health

Demographer assures that Costa Rica reached peak of pandemic wave, but calls for caution

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Have we already reached the peak of this wave of covid-19? Demographer and public health worker Luis Rosero assures that it is. However,...
Expat Focus

Countries voted the best for expats in 2021

Rico -
EURONEWS - After a year of lockdowns, many people are looking for a change - whether it’s a temporary move to become a digital...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.