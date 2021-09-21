Tuesday 21 September 2021
type here...
Search

U.S. to relax travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign air travelers in November

HQTravel
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Constitutional Court confirms constitutionality of mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Constitutional Court or Sala IV...
Read more

Costa Rica worsens its international image as a place to do business

QCOSTARICA - Our country, Costa Rica, worsens in how...
Read more

Bukele calls himself ‘The coolest dictator in the worldwide world ’ in his Twitter biography

Q24N - The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele,...
Read more

U.S. to relax travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign air travelers in November

(Reuters) - The United States will reopen in November...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 21: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 21, vehicles with...
Read more

1,308 complaints about parties and agglomerations this weekend

QCOSTARICA - Police actions to enforce health regulations do...
Read more

Oxygen demand due to COVID in Nicaragua: “It’s time to stand in line and wait for the miracle”

QCOSTARICA - "I'm looking for oxygen because I have...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

(Reuters) – The United States will reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, September 20, 2021, easing tough pandemic-related restrictions that started early last year.

The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked an abrupt shift for President Joe Biden’s administration, which said last week it was not the right time to lift any restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases.

- Advertisement -

The United States had lagged many other countries in lifting such restrictions, and allies welcomed the move. The U.S. restrictions have barred travelers from most of the world including tens of thousands of foreign nationals with relatives or business links in the United States.

The United States will admit fully vaccinated air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The unprecedented U.S. restrictions have barred non-U.S. citizens who were in those countries within the past 14 days.

Restrictions on non-U.S. citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.

Zients did not give a precise start date for the new rules beyond saying “early November,” and many details of the new policy are still being decided.

Separately on Monday, the United States extended its pandemic-related restrictions at land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism through Oct. 21. It gave no indication if it would apply the new vaccine rules to those land border crossings.

The United States has allowed foreign air travelers from more than 150 countries throughout the pandemic, a policy that critics said made little sense because some countries with high COVID-19 rates were not on the restricted list, while some on the list had the pandemic more under control.

- Advertisement -

Monday’s action means COVID-19 vaccine requirements will now apply to nearly all foreign nationals flying to the United States – including those not subject to the prior restrictions.

Americans traveling from abroad who are not vaccinated will face tougher rules than vaccinated citizens, including needing to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of travel and proof of purchasing a viral test to be taken after arrival.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 21: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate
Next articleBukele calls himself ‘The coolest dictator in the worldwide world ’ in his Twitter biography
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Constitutional Court confirms constitutionality of mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Constitutional Court or Sala IV as it...
Read more

Costa Rica worsens its international image as a place to do business

QCOSTARICA - Our country, Costa Rica, worsens in how it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 17: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, September 17, vehicles with...
Trends

ELON MUSK LAYS OUT WHEN TESLA WILL START RECEIVING BITCOIN

Following the series of accusations and backlash levelled against...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.