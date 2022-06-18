Saturday 18 June 2022
UBER and DiDi adjust fares due to high fuel prices

BusinessConsumptionRedaqted
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢686.78 Buy

¢694.45 small> Sell

18 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – UBER and DiDi adjusted their rates due to the high cost of fuel.

In the case of DiDi, the increase is reportedly 7%, on average, in the last month. Carlos Contreras, DiDi Regional Director of Communication, explained that there was also an adjustment of 14% for longer trips.

Over at Uber, Carolina Coto, communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean, explained that this year two adjustments have already been made, one in March and the last one in May.

Cotro did not say the amount of the increases.

Both UBER and Didi indicated that they continue to evaluate the economic situation to take measures to counteract the impact of fuel.

On Friday, the drop in fuel prices approved by the regulatory authority took effect, dropping the price of a liter of diesel fuel by ¢ and ¢2 colones each for a liter of super or regular.

The price of a liter of diesel is now ¢910, and ¢1,060 for super and ¢1,022 for regular. The tax on fuels represents ¢157.75 colones on a liter of diesel, ¢279 on super gasoline and ¢266.75 on regular. See here the current pricing of fuels and the breakdown of the costs.

 

