Tuesday, 15 December 2020
NewsFront PagePolitical Economy

Uber and DiDi or watching Disney+ will be 13% more expensive from Friday

Taxation established that cross-border service platforms must charge their clients.

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Uber, DiDi, Disney +, Expedia, Booking, Despegar, and Aplaudir.com will, starting Friday, December 18, collecting from their customers the 13% Value Added Tax (VAT).

Users of Didi or Uber and other cross-border digital services will begin paying the 13% VAT as of December 18

That is the word from the General Directorate of Taxation (Treasury) on Monday, December 14.

The Treasury’s decision is based on an update of the list of cross-border services subject to the payment of the VAT, but which is pending publication in the official newsletter La Gaceta.

In accordance with the provision, Taxation will include or eliminate suppliers or intermediaries by only publishing the updated list on the website www.hacienda.go.cr, indicating its effective date, at least three business days in advance and without the need to issue a new resolution.

The information from the Ministry of Finance details that the list will be permanently available on the website.

Cross-border digital services are those provided by a provider not domiciled in Costa Rica through the internet or any other digital platform, which are consumed in the national territory.

“In the application of the Law on Value Added Tax (…) on cross-border digital services, a new resolution was made that incorporates new platforms that we have been able to visualize and their incorporation is necessary in order to proceed with the collection of this tax for the services enjoyed in the country,” explained Carlos Vargas, Director of Taxation.

The official explained that the digital platforms will be responsible for charging the tax to their clients once the payment is made.

The 13% VAT levy on cross-border services began October 1 and applies to the acquisition of intangible goods made by final consumers or taxpayers, from a supplier domiciled outside of Costa Rica

During the first month of validity, the new tax generated an income for the treasury of more than ¢1 billion colones.

The list of services to which VAT is applied started with 108 companies, but it has been reduced in part because Taxation incorporates only those with significant sales traffic in the country.

