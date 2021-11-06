UNA launches app that will announce the threat of tsunamis

QCOSTARICA – To impart knowledge to communities and help in the mitigation and prevention of natural disasters, the Universidad Nacional (UNA) and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) launched an app that will announce the threat of tsunamis.

“UNA costa segura” is an application that can be downloaded for the iOS and Android operating systems. Get the app here.

“This application allows you to receive notifications every time there is a tsunami threat issued by Sinamot-UNA, you can see the active events and a history with old events. People will be able to navigate through a section that allows the person to see where they should go towards a safe place if they are in a place of risk of flooding by tsunami,” said Silvia Chacón, from UNA.

For monitoring, reports and tsunami evacuation interactive maps visit the Sinamot-UNA website.

