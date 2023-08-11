Saturday 12 August 2023
United States and Costa Rica Together for Puntarenas!

QCOSTARICA — The Embassy of the United States announces Juntos por Puntarenas (Together for Puntarenas), an initiative that highlights our contribution to the security and prosperity of Puntarenas in conjunction with the government of Costa Rica.

Investments are nearly US$11 million in new security assistance and economic and educational opportunities.

Working with Puntarenas, representatives and mayors, this effort includes a range of new programs and financial support. This initiative expands the Sembremos Seguridad program, a strong coordination between the embassy, the central government, local governments and communities that strengthens community security and repels the influence of organized crime, through academic, sports, artistic and cultural programs for youth in the province.

Together for Puntarenas represents other new projects, including the construction of a pier and a Coast Guard station in Puntarenas, another new station for the Border Police, and new projects for Puntarenas youth and women entrepreneurs.

Ambassador of the United States, Cynthia Telles

The Ambassador of the United States, Cynthia Telles, highlighted the importance of collaboration as the key to progress and expressed her commitment to “work hand in hand so that the Pearl of the Pacific is a place of hope and future for the following generations.”

The Minister of Public Security, Mario Zamora, stressed that “the United States is a country that is friendly and supportive of Costa Rica and its inhabitants, especially the most vulnerable and needy, as demonstrated by this aid project in Puntarenas; which we highlight and appreciate”.

Together for Puntarenas

The initiative includes current and future investments:

• Expansion of community programs such as prevention centers, municipal bands and the Police Athletic League, in order to strengthen the relationship between the police and their communities.

• Artistic, cultural and sports projects for young people, including the Safe Place in El Huerto (Fray Casiano community hall) that is developed in conjunction with UNICEF. Investment: one million nine hundred thousand dollars (US$1,900,000).

• The future construction of a Coast Guard station and a dock in Puntarenas. This project is in its plan design phase. It is expected to be completed in 2026. Investment: seven million four hundred thousand dollars (US$7,400,000).

• Construction of a new station for the Border Police and patrol boats in Rio Sierpe. Investment: one million three hundred thousand dollars (US$1,300,000).

• Investments in infrastructure for the National Coast Guard Service in Drake Bay and Caldera, which will include docks and maintenance stations.

• Expansion of support for women entrepreneurs in Puntarenas through the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs program. Investment: forty thousand dollars (US$40,000).

• Initiatives against human trafficking and child sexual exploitation throughout the province.

• Promotion and support for the sustainable fishing industry, to discourage illegal fishing in the Gulf of Nicoya and protect fishing resources. Investment: two hundred and fifty thousand dollars (US$250,000).

• Donation of new equipment to strengthen the interaction of the representatives of different police forces with the communities. Investment: twenty thousand dollars (US$20,000).

• Donation of new sports equipment for the Barranca Sports Club which teaches soccer to 250 young people from Puntarenas. Investment: six thousand dollars (US$6,000).

Source: United States Embassy, San José, Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

