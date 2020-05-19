Monday, 18 May 2020
UNO gives masks at its service stations to protect the health of its customers

As part of its regional strategy to support the mitigation and prevention of COVID-19, UNO gasoline stations will give masks to its customers in Costa Rica and the region.

In the framework of the “One by One we all take care of ourselves” campaign, the initiative to safeguard its clients is complemented by a strong educational and awareness campaign, which will reinforce the use of the mask and the implementation of all the biosecurity measures established to mitigate the risk of contagion of the disease.

The campaign will begin at the service station located in Hatillo and, over the next few days, at all of its 24 points of sale in Costa Rica.

“For UNO, the well-being of Costa Ricans is a priority, contributing in this emergency from where it corresponds to us, since being a company that serves thousands of clients a day, we are aware that the use of the mask is vital to prevent the spread of virus. That is why we will be that mechanism that allows the population to access the masks, we will also be a support for people who do not have access to them. We are sure that if we all unite we will get out of this crisis, because as our ONE-to-ONE campaign says we all take care of ourselves,” said Federico Nasser Facussé, president of Terra Petróleo.

